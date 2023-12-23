Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,262.69

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,262.69 ($28.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($30.86). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($29.72), with a volume of 14,709 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.82) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.21) to GBX 2,955 ($37.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.85).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 1,941.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,021 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £323,360 ($408,954.09). Insiders have acquired 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.