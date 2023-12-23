Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $298.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

