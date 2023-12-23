Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.