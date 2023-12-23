Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

