Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

