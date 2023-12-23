Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

