Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $130.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.57.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

