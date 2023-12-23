Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.57.

Get Paychex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.