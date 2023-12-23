PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.16.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.