PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $7.88. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 23,132 shares traded.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCM Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PCM Fund during the third quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

