PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.84

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.84 and traded as low as $7.88. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 23,132 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
