Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.65

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.65 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 32.20 ($0.41). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 32.20 ($0.41), with a volume of 4,468,810 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,073.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

