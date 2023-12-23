PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.