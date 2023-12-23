PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.