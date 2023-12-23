Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $7,351,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.49 and its 200-day moving average is $449.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

