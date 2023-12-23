Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $778,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

