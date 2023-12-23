Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.18

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.18 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 312.24 ($3.95). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.03), with a volume of 241,433 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PETS
Pets at Home Group Price Performance
Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,647.06%.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
