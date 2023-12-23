Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.18

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.18 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 312.24 ($3.95). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.03), with a volume of 241,433 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 440 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,876.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 343.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,647.06%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

