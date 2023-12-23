Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.77

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.77 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 68.30 ($0.86). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 202,070 shares trading hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £382.75 million, a PE ratio of -468.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44.

Picton Property Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Picton Property Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Morris sold 164,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £106,894.45 ($135,189.64). Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

