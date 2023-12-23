Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.40. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 176,102 shares changing hands.
Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.