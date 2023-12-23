Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHTGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.40. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 176,102 shares changing hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.