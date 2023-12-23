Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $7.40. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 176,102 shares changing hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

