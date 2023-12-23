Piper Sandler Boosts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $25.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.55.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %
Vornado Realty Trust stock
opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
VNO stock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
