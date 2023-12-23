Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

