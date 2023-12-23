Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.3 %

PAGP opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 109.18%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

