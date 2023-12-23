Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.55

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $45.00. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 8,225 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

