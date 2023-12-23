Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $581.54

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.54 ($7.35) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.04). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 620 ($7.84), with a volume of 5,328 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Porvair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Porvair

Porvair Trading Down 1.6 %

About Porvair

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 581.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.31. The firm has a market cap of £287.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,771.43 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.