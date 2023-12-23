Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $581.54

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.54 ($7.35) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.04). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 620 ($7.84), with a volume of 5,328 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
Porvair Trading Down 1.6 %
About Porvair
Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.
