Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.65. Prada shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 501 shares traded.
Prada Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.
About Prada
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
