Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.46

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.46 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 136.24 ($1.72). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 136.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 343,534 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Tim Elliott purchased 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £3,303.69 ($4,178.18). Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

