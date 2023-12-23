Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.34. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 41,880 shares traded.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Up 7.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.12.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

