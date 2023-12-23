Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.65 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

