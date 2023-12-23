QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.62

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.71. QC shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 10,100 shares trading hands.
QC Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
QC Company Profile
QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.
