Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 283.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

