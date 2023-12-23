Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.13 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

