Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.18

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as high as $28.89. Radian Group shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 762,336 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Radian Group by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

