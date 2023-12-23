Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 256,931 shares changing hands.
Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £3.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rambler Metals and Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.