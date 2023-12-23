Range Financial Group LLC Sells 169 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

