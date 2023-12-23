Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 460,324 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.38) to GBX 7,400 ($93.59) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,978.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

