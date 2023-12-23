Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $13.70. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 460,324 shares traded.
RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.38) to GBX 7,400 ($93.59) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
