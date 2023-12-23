Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of REG stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
