Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.08

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.08 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 35.70 ($0.45). Renold shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 163,635 shares.

Renold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.08. The stock has a market cap of £74.25 million, a PE ratio of 507.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

