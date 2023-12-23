Reviewing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $553.90 million 0.02 -$1.90 million N/A N/A First Advantage $810.02 million 2.91 $64.60 million $0.28 58.04

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Quhuo.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Quhuo has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quhuo and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Advantage has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.00%. Given First Advantage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Quhuo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A First Advantage 5.51% 13.55% 7.93%

Summary

First Advantage beats Quhuo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping. The company also offers ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, it engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

