Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.92. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 631,864 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 585,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

