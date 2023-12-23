Richard N. Barton Sells 2,482 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Netflix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
