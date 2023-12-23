RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,700,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.