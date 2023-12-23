River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.40

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.69). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares.
River and Mercantile Group Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.40. The company has a market cap of £42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than River and Mercantile Group
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.