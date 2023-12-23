Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.45. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 49,040 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 59,609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 419,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

