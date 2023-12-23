Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $50.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 75,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

