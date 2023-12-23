Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.