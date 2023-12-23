Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.