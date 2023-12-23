Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

