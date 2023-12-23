Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $118.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

