Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

