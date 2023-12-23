Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,304.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,105.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,013.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,188.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

