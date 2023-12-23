Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 184,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 289.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Stephens lowered their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

