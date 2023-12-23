Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270,590 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,907,000 after buying an additional 237,653 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.